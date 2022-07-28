Casper Market Cap Reaches $177.52 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $177.52 million and $7.87 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.92 or 0.00855032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,035,678,220 coins and its circulating supply is 5,619,715,883 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

