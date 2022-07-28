Casper Market Cap Reaches $177.52 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $177.52 million and $7.87 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.92 or 0.00855032 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017081 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001716 BTC.
Casper Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,035,678,220 coins and its circulating supply is 5,619,715,883 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Buying and Selling Casper
