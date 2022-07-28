Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $756,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

Shares of NVDA opened at $177.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $444.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.