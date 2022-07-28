Cappasity Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CAPP) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Cappasity has a total market cap of $473,024.32 and approximately $179,698.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cappasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

