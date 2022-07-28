Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $41.27 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,917 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $539.84. 43,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,512. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $500.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

