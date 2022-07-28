Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $37.70 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $400.09. 17,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,122. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

