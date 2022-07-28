Canadian National Railway Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.20 Per Share (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.83. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$169.00 price objective (down from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$153.18.

TSE:CNR opened at C$156.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$107.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$145.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$152.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$132.38 and a 52-week high of C$171.48.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total value of C$1,904,487.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,811,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,993,178,107.68. In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total transaction of C$1,904,487.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,811,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,993,178,107.68. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total value of C$2,382,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,198,326.24. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,036,185 shares of company stock worth $153,932,744.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

