Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to Buy

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Cronos Group Stock Up 1.4 %

CRON stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

