Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3,648.64

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,648.64 ($43.96) and traded as low as GBX 3,596.30 ($43.33). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,635 ($43.80), with a volume of 33,960 shares changing hands.

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 335.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,648.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,637.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.36.

Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 222.30 ($2.68) per share. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is presently 5.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Caledonia Investments

In other news, insider Lynn Fordham purchased 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($45.42) per share, with a total value of £50,141 ($60,410.84). In other news, insider Tim Livett sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,828 ($46.12), for a total transaction of £119,433.60 ($143,895.90). Also, insider Lynn Fordham bought 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($45.42) per share, for a total transaction of £50,141 ($60,410.84). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,682 shares of company stock worth $86,151,822.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

