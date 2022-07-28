Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3,648.64

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,648.64 ($43.96) and traded as low as GBX 3,596.30 ($43.33). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,635 ($43.80), with a volume of 33,960 shares changing hands.
Caledonia Investments Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 335.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,648.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,637.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.36.
Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 222.30 ($2.68) per share. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is presently 5.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Caledonia Investments
Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Read More
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.