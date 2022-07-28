Cadence Design Systems, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.16. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $176.62 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after buying an additional 394,861 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,232,042,000 after buying an additional 291,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after buying an additional 280,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,732,000 after buying an additional 188,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at $188,435,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,534 shares of company stock valued at $63,724,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.