Burency Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Million (BUY)

Burency (BUY) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Burency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Burency has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $477,403.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burency has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burency alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,817.23 or 1.00045819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00127000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

BUY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burency is burency.com.

Burency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.