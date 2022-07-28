Bunge (NYSE:BG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of BG stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.31. 83,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.80. Bunge has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $128.40.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $778,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.