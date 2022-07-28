Bunge (NYSE:BG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Bunge updated its FY22 guidance to at least $12.00 EPS.

Bunge Price Performance

BG stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.49. The stock had a trading volume of 70,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,206. Bunge has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.80. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 1,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.