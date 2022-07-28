Brokers Issue Forecasts for Veolia Environnement S.A.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veolia Environnement in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year. The consensus estimate for Veolia Environnement’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VEOEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($39.80) to €36.50 ($37.24) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veolia Environnement has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.
Veolia Environnement Price Performance
Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8178 per share. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th.
About Veolia Environnement
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veolia Environnement (VEOEY)
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy AbbVie Ahead Of Earnings?
- Waste Management’s Earnings Beat Expectation, Stock Gains
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.