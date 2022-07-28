Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,759,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $403.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy AbbVie Ahead Of Earnings?
- Waste Management’s Earnings Beat Expectation, Stock Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.