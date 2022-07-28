Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Posts Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Boston Scientific updated its Q3 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.74-1.77 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 265,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,272. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.