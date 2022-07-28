Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.66 billion-$12.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.43-$0.45 EPS.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.18. 511,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,272. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley reissued a maintains rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

