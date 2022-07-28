Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99. 8,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 67,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BQ. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boqii by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Boqii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Boqii by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 538,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 195,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boqii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

