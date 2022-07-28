BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $235,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

