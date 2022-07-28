Bitcoin Atom Tops 24-Hour Volume of $642.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $642.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

