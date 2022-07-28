Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Truist Financial

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $83.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBY. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 3.4 %

BBY opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.32. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Insider Activity

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,035,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $251,898,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.