Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,188 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1,573.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 236,929 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $151.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.73. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

