Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,582 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $123.81 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

