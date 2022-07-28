Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

