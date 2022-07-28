Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,628.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 428,234 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,477,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,568,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,113,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,940,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

