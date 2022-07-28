Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 361.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.82.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.88. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

