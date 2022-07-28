Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 42,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,275,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,214,000 after acquiring an additional 127,309 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

