Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,095 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,357 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,184,000 after acquiring an additional 47,860 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,641,000 after acquiring an additional 708,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,622,000 after acquiring an additional 118,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,795,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 813,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,818,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.89. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

