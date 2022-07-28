Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 142 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META stock opened at $169.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.44. The stock has a market cap of $458.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.68.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,045 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

