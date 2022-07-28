Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $129,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $129.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.35.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

