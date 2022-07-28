Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $126,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 88.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

MTB stock opened at $172.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.29 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average of $171.09.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.