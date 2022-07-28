Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 1,660 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

