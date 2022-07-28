Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.96

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.96 and traded as low as $8.06. Benefitfocus shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 37,530 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Benefitfocus Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $284.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $319,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,376.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 412,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 121,006 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

