BCK Capital Management LP Makes New $5.07 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,000. Activision Blizzard makes up about 3.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

