Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) PT Raised to €30.00

Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €27.00 ($27.55) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Barco Price Performance
OTCMKTS BCNAF opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. Barco has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $25.80.
About Barco
