Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) PT Raised to €30.00

Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €27.00 ($27.55) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BCNAF opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. Barco has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, cards, and controllers; LED image processing and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

