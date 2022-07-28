Barclays Boosts Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target to GBX 9,500

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 8,600 ($103.61) to GBX 9,500 ($114.46) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.20) to GBX 8,700 ($104.82) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($92.77) to GBX 7,375 ($88.86) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,018.75.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 4.7 %

RBGLY traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.18. 390,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

