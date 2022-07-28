Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,291,000 after buying an additional 1,234,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

