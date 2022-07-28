Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

NYSE BLX opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.