B. Riley Weighs in on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 24.27%.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $15.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at $718,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $199,712. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

