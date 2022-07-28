Azuki (AZUKI) Market Capitalization Achieves $148,685.08

Azuki (AZUKI) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, Azuki has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $148,685.08 and $43.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Azuki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

