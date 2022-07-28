AXIS Token Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week (AXIS)

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, AXIS Token has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. AXIS Token has a market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $953.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXIS Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,085.71 or 0.99988865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00126679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS Token (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi.

AXIS Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXIS Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXIS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

