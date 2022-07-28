AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:AXS opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average of $56.16. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.35. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,498,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in AXIS Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

