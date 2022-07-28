Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.78.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Raymond James reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a maintains rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Avery Dennison by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

