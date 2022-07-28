Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.78.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Avery Dennison by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
