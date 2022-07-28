Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Avangrid updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.38 EPS.
Avangrid Stock Performance
AGR stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.66. 32,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $55.57.
Avangrid Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. KeyCorp cut Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.
About Avangrid
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
Further Reading
