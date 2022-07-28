Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Automatic Data Processing worth $204,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.62. 16,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,926. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.