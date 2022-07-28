AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.4% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

