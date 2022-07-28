AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 161,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $95,642,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

T opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

