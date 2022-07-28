argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $471.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $460.00 to $471.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.40.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Trading Up 4.2 %

ARGX traded up $15.16 on Thursday, hitting $373.02. 22,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,928. argenx has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $383.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.35.

Institutional Trading of argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.07) by $0.71. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post -19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.