Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 1.8 %

Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,486. The company has a market capitalization of $288.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

