Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong Sells 5,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Jeffrey Delong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $282,100.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $417,800.00.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 35,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,365. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $69.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

