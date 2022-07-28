Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.24

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 74045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 4.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.