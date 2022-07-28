Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.24

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 74045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 681.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

